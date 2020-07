Amenities

Tastefully furnished one bed in a Back Bay Brownstone on picturesque Marlborough Street. The kitchen features high end appliances with a French Country feel. Throughout this one-of-a-kind apartment, you will find gorgeous touches - 11+ foot ceilings, beautiful moldings, ornate gas fireplace & hardwood floors throughout. Located just blocks from the shopping, restaurants and nightlife of Newbury St but tucked back in a quiet area.



Terms: One year lease