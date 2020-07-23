258 Marlborough St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Spectacular one-bedroom condo on Marlborough street with private outdoor space! Well laid out and with 720 square feet, this elegant condo features gleaming hardwood floors, recessed lighting, ample closet space, and wall A/C in the living room and the bedroom. The kitchen features all high-end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a breakfast bar overlooking the living room. Make your way past the bedroom into your own private outdoor space! Free laundry available directly across the hall. Situated in one of Back Bay's most sought after streets, you will love living here!