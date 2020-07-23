All apartments in Boston
258 Marlborough St.

258 Marlborough Street · No Longer Available
Location

258 Marlborough Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spectacular one-bedroom condo on Marlborough street with private outdoor space! Well laid out and with 720 square feet, this elegant condo features gleaming hardwood floors, recessed lighting, ample closet space, and wall A/C in the living room and the bedroom. The kitchen features all high-end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a breakfast bar overlooking the living room. Make your way past the bedroom into your own private outdoor space! Free laundry available directly across the hall. Situated in one of Back Bay's most sought after streets, you will love living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Marlborough St. have any available units?
258 Marlborough St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 258 Marlborough St. have?
Some of 258 Marlborough St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Marlborough St. currently offering any rent specials?
258 Marlborough St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Marlborough St. pet-friendly?
No, 258 Marlborough St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 258 Marlborough St. offer parking?
No, 258 Marlborough St. does not offer parking.
Does 258 Marlborough St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Marlborough St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Marlborough St. have a pool?
No, 258 Marlborough St. does not have a pool.
Does 258 Marlborough St. have accessible units?
No, 258 Marlborough St. does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Marlborough St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 258 Marlborough St. has units with dishwashers.
