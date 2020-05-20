24 Holton St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Rare to find single family house available in Allston! This is a very large and sunny with ample closest space located walking distance from Harvard Business School. This unit comes totally furnished with central heating and a/c, 3 tandem off street parking spots, granite and stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout, and a yard. In unit laundry is negotiable depending on how the unit is rented (either with or without the finished basement included - both at different price points). This apartment is walking distance from two grocery stores and ample public transit options. Permit street parking is easily accessible. Call to check it out today!



Terms: One year lease