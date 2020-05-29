239 Causeway St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bike storage

Luxury Apartments in Boston is a cornerstone of the revitalized Bulfinch Triangle Historic District, a vibrant neighborhood home to great restaurants, shops and outdoor markets. The property is also located just steps from North Station with fast and convenient access to multiple transportation options. This building's smoke-free studio, one and two bedroom apartments feature cherry plank wood flooring, gourmet granite and stainless steel kitchens and luxurious baths complete with soaking tubs and rain shower heads. On-site amenities include a rooftop deck with stunning panoramic views, a state-of-the-art fitness center, above-ground indoor parking and bicycle storage.



Terms: One year lease