Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:30 PM

239 Causeway St.

239 Causeway Street · (857) 277-1857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

239 Causeway Street, Boston, MA 02114
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,379

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bike storage
Luxury Apartments in Boston is a cornerstone of the revitalized Bulfinch Triangle Historic District, a vibrant neighborhood home to great restaurants, shops and outdoor markets. The property is also located just steps from North Station with fast and convenient access to multiple transportation options. This building's smoke-free studio, one and two bedroom apartments feature cherry plank wood flooring, gourmet granite and stainless steel kitchens and luxurious baths complete with soaking tubs and rain shower heads. On-site amenities include a rooftop deck with stunning panoramic views, a state-of-the-art fitness center, above-ground indoor parking and bicycle storage.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Causeway St. have any available units?
239 Causeway St. has a unit available for $3,379 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 Causeway St. have?
Some of 239 Causeway St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Causeway St. currently offering any rent specials?
239 Causeway St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Causeway St. pet-friendly?
No, 239 Causeway St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 239 Causeway St. offer parking?
Yes, 239 Causeway St. does offer parking.
Does 239 Causeway St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Causeway St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Causeway St. have a pool?
No, 239 Causeway St. does not have a pool.
Does 239 Causeway St. have accessible units?
No, 239 Causeway St. does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Causeway St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Causeway St. does not have units with dishwashers.
