Boston, MA
235 Washington St
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

235 Washington St

235 Washington Street · (774) 582-3041
Boston
Downtown Boston
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

235 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02201
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

Amenities

cats allowed
garage
gym
pool
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
valet service
yoga
Incredible unit available in a high-rise building close to the North End! Enjoy living in the heart of Boston, and bask in everything that this historic city has to offer all within walking distance of your apartment! Take a short walk to government center and hop on the Green Line or the Blue Line to get anywhere around the city! Walk outside and stroll to the North End, one of Boston's best locations for dining and shopping; enjoy delicious ethnic cuisine in Boston's Chinatown; relax and walk through the historic Boston Common and/or Boston Public Garden. Enjoy the convenient services of a 24-hour doorman, a concierge service, and garage and valet parking; keep yourself in tip-top shape and/or experience premier relaxation in the Sky Club on the top two floors, which features a heated pool, fully-equipped fitness facility, yoga studio, lounge with billiards, and more! Please reach out to me with any questions, or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Washington St have any available units?
235 Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Washington St have?
Some of 235 Washington St's amenities include cats allowed, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
235 Washington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 235 Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 235 Washington St does offer parking.
Does 235 Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Washington St have a pool?
Yes, 235 Washington St has a pool.
Does 235 Washington St have accessible units?
No, 235 Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.
