235 Washington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge doorman gym parking pool pool table garage valet service yoga

Incredible unit available in a high-rise building close to the North End! Enjoy living in the heart of Boston, and bask in everything that this historic city has to offer all within walking distance of your apartment! Take a short walk to government center and hop on the Green Line or the Blue Line to get anywhere around the city! Walk outside and stroll to the North End, one of Boston's best locations for dining and shopping; enjoy delicious ethnic cuisine in Boston's Chinatown; relax and walk through the historic Boston Common and/or Boston Public Garden. Enjoy the convenient services of a 24-hour doorman, a concierge service, and garage and valet parking; keep yourself in tip-top shape and/or experience premier relaxation in the Sky Club on the top two floors, which features a heated pool, fully-equipped fitness facility, yoga studio, lounge with billiards, and more! Please reach out to me with any questions, or to schedule a showing!