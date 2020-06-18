All apartments in Boston
232 Kelton St.

232 Kelton Street · (617) 708-4547
Location

232 Kelton Street, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER 2050 *NO FEE* -Built In MICROWAVE- WTWC All Brand NEW carpet! - STAINLESS APPLIANCES - W/DW - all new - big main living room - unit has two closets - heat and hot water included - cats are ok! Green Line B line T station right outside. Walk to Allston T stop or Grigg's T stop on the train giving access to Boston University in a snap! Major supermarket access withing walking distance to Bfresh Market, Star Market and Super 88 chinese supermarket. Close to the 57, 66, and 65 bus lines to Cambridge and Longwood Medical areas as well as Harvard University and Central Square. There is laundry downstairs which is coin operated. AVAILABLE FOR JANUARY OR FEBRUARY FOR NO BROKER FEE AT 1925 *NO FEE* -Built In MICROWAVE- WTWC All Brand NEW carpet! - STAINLESS APPLIANCES - W/DW - all new - big main living room - unit has two closets - heat and hot water included - cats are ok! Green Line B line T station right outside. Walk to Allston T stop or Grigg's T stop on the train giving access to Boston University in a snap! Major supermarket access withing walking distance to Bfresh Market, Star Market and Super 88 chinese supermarket. Close to the 57, 66, and 65 bus lines to Cambridge and Longwood Medical areas as well as Harvard University and Central Square. There is laundry downstairs which is coin operated. REPLY to the ad or call - 617-708-4547 or David@eastcoastrealty.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Kelton St. have any available units?
232 Kelton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 Kelton St. have?
Some of 232 Kelton St.'s amenities include dishwasher, cats allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Kelton St. currently offering any rent specials?
232 Kelton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Kelton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Kelton St. is pet friendly.
Does 232 Kelton St. offer parking?
No, 232 Kelton St. does not offer parking.
Does 232 Kelton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Kelton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Kelton St. have a pool?
No, 232 Kelton St. does not have a pool.
Does 232 Kelton St. have accessible units?
No, 232 Kelton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Kelton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Kelton St. has units with dishwashers.
