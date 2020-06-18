232 Kelton St.

Amenities

dishwasher cats allowed stainless steel some paid utils microwave carpet

AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER 2050 *NO FEE* -Built In MICROWAVE- WTWC All Brand NEW carpet! - STAINLESS APPLIANCES - W/DW - all new - big main living room - unit has two closets - heat and hot water included - cats are ok! Green Line B line T station right outside. Walk to Allston T stop or Grigg's T stop on the train giving access to Boston University in a snap! Major supermarket access withing walking distance to Bfresh Market, Star Market and Super 88 chinese supermarket. Close to the 57, 66, and 65 bus lines to Cambridge and Longwood Medical areas as well as Harvard University and Central Square. There is laundry downstairs which is coin operated. AVAILABLE FOR JANUARY OR FEBRUARY FOR NO BROKER FEE AT 1925 REPLY to the ad or call - 617-708-4547 or David@eastcoastrealty.com



Terms: One year lease