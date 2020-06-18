23 Maryland st

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Location! Location! Newly updated apartment.Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, less than 5 Mins walking to Savin Hill T - Station (Red Line), and near by JFK UMASS. The unit comes with Central heating and Central AC, hardwood throughout. All brand new appliances. Convenient to all locations. Ten minutes T to Downtown Crossing. Easy transfer to all the T lines (Green, Orange, Silvery, Blue). What are you waiting for!!! Convenience is the key. The unit feature is sunny, bright, warming and cozy with all the Energy Efficient appliances- (Samsung Brand) Central Heating and AC, Washer and Dryer are within the unit. All restaurants and pubs are walking distance. Don't Wait..... Call for a showing now!