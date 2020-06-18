All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:55 AM

23 Maryland st

23 Maryland Street · (617) 686-6238
Location

23 Maryland Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location! Location! Newly updated apartment.Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, less than 5 Mins walking to Savin Hill T - Station (Red Line), and near by JFK UMASS. The unit comes with Central heating and Central AC, hardwood throughout. All brand new appliances. Convenient to all locations. Ten minutes T to Downtown Crossing. Easy transfer to all the T lines (Green, Orange, Silvery, Blue). What are you waiting for!!! Convenience is the key. The unit feature is sunny, bright, warming and cozy with all the Energy Efficient appliances- (Samsung Brand) Central Heating and AC, Washer and Dryer are within the unit. All restaurants and pubs are walking distance. Don't Wait..... Call for a showing now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Maryland st have any available units?
23 Maryland st has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Maryland st have?
Some of 23 Maryland st's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Maryland st currently offering any rent specials?
23 Maryland st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Maryland st pet-friendly?
No, 23 Maryland st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 23 Maryland st offer parking?
No, 23 Maryland st does not offer parking.
Does 23 Maryland st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Maryland st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Maryland st have a pool?
No, 23 Maryland st does not have a pool.
Does 23 Maryland st have accessible units?
No, 23 Maryland st does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Maryland st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Maryland st has units with dishwashers.
