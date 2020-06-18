23 Maryland st

Amenities
Location! Location! Newly updated apartment.Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, less than 5 Mins walking to Savin Hill T - Station (Red Line), and near by JFK UMASS. The unit comes with Central heating and Central AC, hardwood throughout. All brand new appliances. Convenient to all locations. Ten minutes T to Downtown Crossing. Easy transfer to all the T lines (Green, Orange, Silvery, Blue). What are you waiting for!!! Convenience is the key. The unit feature is sunny, bright, warming and cozy with all the Energy Efficient appliances- (Samsung Brand) Central Heating and AC, Washer and Dryer are within the unit. All restaurants and pubs are walking distance. Don't Wait..... Call for a showing now!