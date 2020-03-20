All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 224 Lexington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
224 Lexington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

224 Lexington

224 Lexington Street · (781) 690-6203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

224 Lexington Street, Boston, MA 02128
Eagle Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
yoga
Located in Boston's trendiest new neighborhood, this newly renovated (to the studs) 3 bedroom 2 full bath offers lots of light and a huge backyard & deck. Open kitchen and living room layout with high ceilings. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. All bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located in unit! Central air -conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout complete this rare offering. PLUS there is a large PRIVATE enclosed backyard available for building tenants only. Airport T stop is only a few blocks from your front door which offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle service to all major airlines. 2 stops on the newly renovated blue line to Aquarium, 3 stops to State Street. Also less than a 10 minute walk to the newly done Piers Park and East Boston Greenway. Rino's famous restaurant, Angela's Cafe, grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio and restaurants all within a few blocks from your front door. *pictures are of a similar by the same developer. Units will have a different layout with same finishes.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Lexington have any available units?
224 Lexington has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 Lexington have?
Some of 224 Lexington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Lexington currently offering any rent specials?
224 Lexington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Lexington pet-friendly?
No, 224 Lexington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 224 Lexington offer parking?
No, 224 Lexington does not offer parking.
Does 224 Lexington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 Lexington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Lexington have a pool?
No, 224 Lexington does not have a pool.
Does 224 Lexington have accessible units?
No, 224 Lexington does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Lexington have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Lexington does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 224 Lexington?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street
Boston, MA 02135
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity