224 Lexington

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities yoga

Located in Boston's trendiest new neighborhood, this newly renovated (to the studs) 3 bedroom 2 full bath offers lots of light and a huge backyard & deck. Open kitchen and living room layout with high ceilings. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. All bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located in unit! Central air -conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout complete this rare offering. PLUS there is a large PRIVATE enclosed backyard available for building tenants only. Airport T stop is only a few blocks from your front door which offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle service to all major airlines. 2 stops on the newly renovated blue line to Aquarium, 3 stops to State Street. Also less than a 10 minute walk to the newly done Piers Park and East Boston Greenway. Rino's famous restaurant, Angela's Cafe, grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio and restaurants all within a few blocks from your front door. *pictures are of a similar by the same developer. Units will have a different layout with same finishes.



Terms: One year lease