Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

222 West Seventh St.

222 West Seventh Street · No Longer Available
Location

222 West Seventh Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Great opportunity to own a stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath Penthouse with private roof deck. From the moment you step on the top landing, you will love all the natural light that pours through the windows. This well laid out home boasts an open floor plan with a modern kitchen including Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances. Don't miss the updated bathroom, with in-unit laundry, a real working fireplace, and the convenient location (right on the #11 bus). As an added bonus this home includes a private back deck PLUS a private roof deck with stunning views of downtown Boston. Watch the fireworks over the Charles, right from home! Hardwood floors throughout, newly carpeted staircases, and additional basement storage, make this the home you have been waiting for! Andrew Square MBTA Red Line is an 11 minute walk away. *ROOF DECK *BEAUTIFUL DECK OFF OF THE MASTER BEDROOM *OPEN CONCEPT GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEAL KITCHEN *LAUNDRY IN UNIT *QUALITY PUBLIC TRANSIT LOCATION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 West Seventh St. have any available units?
222 West Seventh St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 West Seventh St. have?
Some of 222 West Seventh St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 West Seventh St. currently offering any rent specials?
222 West Seventh St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 West Seventh St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 West Seventh St. is pet friendly.
Does 222 West Seventh St. offer parking?
No, 222 West Seventh St. does not offer parking.
Does 222 West Seventh St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 West Seventh St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 West Seventh St. have a pool?
No, 222 West Seventh St. does not have a pool.
Does 222 West Seventh St. have accessible units?
No, 222 West Seventh St. does not have accessible units.
Does 222 West Seventh St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 West Seventh St. has units with dishwashers.
