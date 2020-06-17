222 West Seventh St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Great opportunity to own a stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath Penthouse with private roof deck. From the moment you step on the top landing, you will love all the natural light that pours through the windows. This well laid out home boasts an open floor plan with a modern kitchen including Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances. Don't miss the updated bathroom, with in-unit laundry, a real working fireplace, and the convenient location (right on the #11 bus). As an added bonus this home includes a private back deck PLUS a private roof deck with stunning views of downtown Boston. Watch the fireworks over the Charles, right from home! Hardwood floors throughout, newly carpeted staircases, and additional basement storage, make this the home you have been waiting for! Andrew Square MBTA Red Line is an 11 minute walk away. *ROOF DECK *BEAUTIFUL DECK OFF OF THE MASTER BEDROOM *OPEN CONCEPT GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEAL KITCHEN *LAUNDRY IN UNIT *QUALITY PUBLIC TRANSIT LOCATION