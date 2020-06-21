1955 Commonwealth Ave 1

Amenities

dogs allowed some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 2 Bed w Natural Light to Spare- Cleveland Circ 7/1 - Property Id: 284067



NO FEE - 7/1 Option, and Pet Friendly! Enjoy this spacious and sunny 2 bedroom unit steps from the Chestnut Hill Reservoir and Cleveland Circle, with easy access to the B / C / D MBTA lines. Well maintained unit with professional landlord and an office onsite - this space has incredible wooden details and built-ins throughout. Heat and hot water included in the rent; don't miss this chance to live in an open no-fee unit in a convenient location, reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today! Virtual tour available upon request.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284067

Property Id 284067



