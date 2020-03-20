All apartments in Boston
1942 Beacon
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

1942 Beacon

1942 Beacon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1942 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Awesome Cleveland Circle 3 Bedroom Inquire and Apply!! ***No Broker fee for June Move-in*** No In-person Showings; Virtual Tours and Remote rentals only. Applicants must have great credit, no exceptions. Spacious 3rd floor 3BR/1.5 Bath apartment with hardwood floors, good size bedrooms and an updated kitchen. Good natural lighting. Laundry on site. Tenant pays utilities. Max 3 people. One person per bedroom. Professionally managed building. Unfortunately, no cats, no dogs and no undergraduates Again, this apartment will not last. Available for a June 1 move-in MBTA Options - C Green Line @ Cleveland Circle - B Green Line @ Chestnut Hill Ave - D Green Line @ Reservoir - Bus #86 - Bus #51 Disclaimer: The rental market moves fast; this unit may no longer be available at the time of inquiry or showing. Images are from a previous tenant. ID#BG207759608

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 Beacon have any available units?
1942 Beacon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1942 Beacon have?
Some of 1942 Beacon's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 Beacon currently offering any rent specials?
1942 Beacon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 Beacon pet-friendly?
No, 1942 Beacon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1942 Beacon offer parking?
No, 1942 Beacon does not offer parking.
Does 1942 Beacon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1942 Beacon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 Beacon have a pool?
No, 1942 Beacon does not have a pool.
Does 1942 Beacon have accessible units?
No, 1942 Beacon does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 Beacon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1942 Beacon has units with dishwashers.
