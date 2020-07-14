192 West 6th

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Stunning Southie 2 bed/2 bath condo available September 1, 2020 - with Parking Included! - Custom finishes - In-Ceiling Speakers throughout (can be connected to a source for home-wide audio or surround sound for living room TV) - Crown Molding - Working Gas Fireplace - Private Balcony/Back Deck - Juliet Balcony off the master bedroom Other features include: - Black honed granite countertops - Stainless steel appliances - Wine fridge - Custom cabinets - Hardwood floors throughout - Master bedroom with Juliet balcony - En-suite master bath w/ double sinks, multiple shower heads + a rainfall shower - Queen sized 2nd bedroom - Laundry in unit - Central Air Easy access to: 11 & 9 bus routes for Copley & Downtown access, Broadway Station, CVS, Stop & Shop, and many popular Southie restaurants and cafes! - Includes 1 Off-Street Parking Spot - Pets negotiable - No students - First, Security & Fee to Move In



Terms: One year lease