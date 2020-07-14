All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:28 AM

192 West 6th

192 West Sixth Street · (617) 816-6908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

192 West Sixth Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Stunning Southie 2 bed/2 bath condo available September 1, 2020 - with Parking Included! - Custom finishes - In-Ceiling Speakers throughout (can be connected to a source for home-wide audio or surround sound for living room TV) - Crown Molding - Working Gas Fireplace - Private Balcony/Back Deck - Juliet Balcony off the master bedroom Other features include: - Black honed granite countertops - Stainless steel appliances - Wine fridge - Custom cabinets - Hardwood floors throughout - Master bedroom with Juliet balcony - En-suite master bath w/ double sinks, multiple shower heads + a rainfall shower - Queen sized 2nd bedroom - Laundry in unit - Central Air Easy access to: 11 & 9 bus routes for Copley & Downtown access, Broadway Station, CVS, Stop & Shop, and many popular Southie restaurants and cafes! - Includes 1 Off-Street Parking Spot - Pets negotiable - No students - First, Security & Fee to Move In

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 West 6th have any available units?
192 West 6th has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 192 West 6th have?
Some of 192 West 6th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 West 6th currently offering any rent specials?
192 West 6th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 West 6th pet-friendly?
Yes, 192 West 6th is pet friendly.
Does 192 West 6th offer parking?
Yes, 192 West 6th offers parking.
Does 192 West 6th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 192 West 6th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 West 6th have a pool?
No, 192 West 6th does not have a pool.
Does 192 West 6th have accessible units?
No, 192 West 6th does not have accessible units.
Does 192 West 6th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 192 West 6th has units with dishwashers.
