19 Donnybrook Rd.

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

3 Bedroom apartment in 2 family house in desirable Oak Square neighborhood off Faneuil Street. Large white eat in kitchen with chandelier, brand new 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher, lots of cabinets and counter space. Large living room with build in storage, hardwood floors and lots of windows and light. 2 bedrooms on main floor plenty of closet space, front bedroom has private access to porch. A large flexible space for bedroom, rec room or office on 3rd floor. Washer dryer hook ups in basement. Available immediately. Off street parking 2 spaces.



Terms: One year lease