19 Donnybrook Rd.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

19 Donnybrook Rd.

19 Donnybrook Road · (857) 277-1857
Location

19 Donnybrook Road, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom apartment in 2 family house in desirable Oak Square neighborhood off Faneuil Street. Large white eat in kitchen with chandelier, brand new 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher, lots of cabinets and counter space. Large living room with build in storage, hardwood floors and lots of windows and light. 2 bedrooms on main floor plenty of closet space, front bedroom has private access to porch. A large flexible space for bedroom, rec room or office on 3rd floor. Washer dryer hook ups in basement. Available immediately. Off street parking 2 spaces.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Donnybrook Rd. have any available units?
19 Donnybrook Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Donnybrook Rd. have?
Some of 19 Donnybrook Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Donnybrook Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
19 Donnybrook Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Donnybrook Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 19 Donnybrook Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 19 Donnybrook Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 19 Donnybrook Rd. does offer parking.
Does 19 Donnybrook Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Donnybrook Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Donnybrook Rd. have a pool?
No, 19 Donnybrook Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 19 Donnybrook Rd. have accessible units?
No, 19 Donnybrook Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Donnybrook Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Donnybrook Rd. has units with dishwashers.
