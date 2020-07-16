All apartments in Boston
Find more places like
188 Beacon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
188 Beacon Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

188 Beacon Street

188 Beacon Street · (617) 576-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

188 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$10,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Exclusive architect-designed 2 bed 2 bath 4th floor residence with direct elevator access and sweeping views over the Charles River, three blocks to Boston Commons. This extensive and state of the art 2008 renovation by Actwo Architects was featured in Boston Magazine. Enter to a great and highly glam open plan double front living room with 10' ceilings, stunning crown moldings, floor to ceiling bookcases, lighted built-ins and exposed bricks, overlooking the River. Stunning contemporary Bulthaup cook's kitchen with top notch Gaggenau appliances, both steam and convection cooking and wine chiller. The hotel-like master suite features tall windows facing Back bay, a dressing room, and spa-like bathroom with organic materials and surfaces. 2nd bed/ study/ guest room has adjacent bathroom with tub. Integrated media/Tvs/Speakers and exceptional lighting architecture complete this superb home. Common roof deck. One car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 188 Beacon Street have any available units?
188 Beacon Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 188 Beacon Street have?
Some of 188 Beacon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Beacon Street currently offering any rent specials?
188 Beacon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Beacon Street pet-friendly?
No, 188 Beacon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 188 Beacon Street offer parking?
Yes, 188 Beacon Street offers parking.
Does 188 Beacon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 188 Beacon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Beacon Street have a pool?
No, 188 Beacon Street does not have a pool.
Does 188 Beacon Street have accessible units?
No, 188 Beacon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Beacon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 Beacon Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
The Longwood
1575 Tremont St
Boston, MA 02120
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
244 Hanover Apartments
244 Hanover Street
Boston, MA 02113
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 BedroomsBoston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly PlacesBoston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle LongwoodD Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia PointDowntown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston UniversityBunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson CollegeEmmanuel College