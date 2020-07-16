188 Beacon Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

Exclusive architect-designed 2 bed 2 bath 4th floor residence with direct elevator access and sweeping views over the Charles River, three blocks to Boston Commons. This extensive and state of the art 2008 renovation by Actwo Architects was featured in Boston Magazine. Enter to a great and highly glam open plan double front living room with 10' ceilings, stunning crown moldings, floor to ceiling bookcases, lighted built-ins and exposed bricks, overlooking the River. Stunning contemporary Bulthaup cook's kitchen with top notch Gaggenau appliances, both steam and convection cooking and wine chiller. The hotel-like master suite features tall windows facing Back bay, a dressing room, and spa-like bathroom with organic materials and surfaces. 2nd bed/ study/ guest room has adjacent bathroom with tub. Integrated media/Tvs/Speakers and exceptional lighting architecture complete this superb home. Common roof deck. One car garage.