Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a spacious 1 bedroom apartment located conveniently in a pet-friendly building in Commonwealth Ave. in Brighton! It features: Gleaming hardwood floors Very modern kitchen with Cherry wood cabinets Spotless stainless steel appliances Dishwasher Granite Counter Tops A spacious living room complete with Bay Windows for that natural sunlight Large bedroom with spacious storage space Heat and hot water included in the rent Square footage is 510 There is laundry in the building The apartment is a short walk away from the green line T station. Bus stop right outside the building 10-minute walk away from the Cleveland Circle where numerous eatieries / restaurants / fast food / supermarkets and convenience stores are located!