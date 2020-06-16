Amenities

1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 Available 09/01/20 **EPIC 6 BEDROOM IN BRIGHTON, TOWNE HOUSE, AVAIL 9/1, PARKING & LAUNDRY** - **AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST**Don't miss out on this amazing 6 bedroom & 2.5 bath located at 1743 Commonwealth Ave. This unit has 6 good size bedrooms on 3 levels of living, laundry in unit, parking for 6 cars available to rent, hardwood floors throughout, big living room and dining room. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, close to the T, BC, BU...etc. This is a must see. Contact Boston Capital Management to schedule a showing 617-822-1683 or Email Kyle@BostonCapitalmgmt.net



