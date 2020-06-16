All apartments in Boston
1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1

1743 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 822-1683
Location

1743 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 · Avail. Sep 1

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2193 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 Available 09/01/20 **EPIC 6 BEDROOM IN BRIGHTON, TOWNE HOUSE, AVAIL 9/1, PARKING & LAUNDRY** - **AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST**Don't miss out on this amazing 6 bedroom & 2.5 bath located at 1743 Commonwealth Ave. This unit has 6 good size bedrooms on 3 levels of living, laundry in unit, parking for 6 cars available to rent, hardwood floors throughout, big living room and dining room. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, close to the T, BC, BU...etc. This is a must see. Contact Boston Capital Management to schedule a showing 617-822-1683 or Email Kyle@BostonCapitalmgmt.net

(RLNE2892060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 have any available units?
1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 have?
Some of 1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 does offer parking.
Does 1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 have a pool?
No, 1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 have accessible units?
No, 1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
