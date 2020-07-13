All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

171 Saint Botolph St 5

171 Saint Botolph Street · (617) 306-3208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

171 Saint Botolph Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unit 5 Available 09/01/20 171 Saint Botolph - Property Id: 319123

Second floor one bed available for a lease starting September 1st 2020.

Renovated kitchen and beautiful hardwood floors.

Stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

Best location in the city bordering the Fenway, Back Bay and South End neighborhoods.

Laundry in the building.

Centrally located with easy access to the Prudential Center, Hynes Convention Center and Newbury Street.

South End Branch Boston Public Library, Symphony Hall, Orange Line, Whole Foods, Symphony Station, The Prudential Center, Copley Square, Boston Medical Center, Boston University School of Medicine, Five Horses Tavern, Blackstone Square, Franklin Square

Call Erik to schedule a viewing.

ErikPMyNewBostonHome@Gmail.com

617-306-3208
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/171-saint-botolph-st-boston-ma-unit-5/319123
Property Id 319123

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5942851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Saint Botolph St 5 have any available units?
171 Saint Botolph St 5 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 171 Saint Botolph St 5 have?
Some of 171 Saint Botolph St 5's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Saint Botolph St 5 currently offering any rent specials?
171 Saint Botolph St 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Saint Botolph St 5 pet-friendly?
No, 171 Saint Botolph St 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 171 Saint Botolph St 5 offer parking?
No, 171 Saint Botolph St 5 does not offer parking.
Does 171 Saint Botolph St 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 Saint Botolph St 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Saint Botolph St 5 have a pool?
No, 171 Saint Botolph St 5 does not have a pool.
Does 171 Saint Botolph St 5 have accessible units?
No, 171 Saint Botolph St 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Saint Botolph St 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 171 Saint Botolph St 5 has units with dishwashers.
