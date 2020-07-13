171 Saint Botolph St 5

Amenities

Unit 5 Available 09/01/20 171 Saint Botolph



Second floor one bed available for a lease starting September 1st 2020.



Renovated kitchen and beautiful hardwood floors.



Stainless steel appliances and granite counters.



Best location in the city bordering the Fenway, Back Bay and South End neighborhoods.



Laundry in the building.



Centrally located with easy access to the Prudential Center, Hynes Convention Center and Newbury Street.



South End Branch Boston Public Library, Symphony Hall, Orange Line, Whole Foods, Symphony Station, The Prudential Center, Copley Square, Boston Medical Center, Boston University School of Medicine, Five Horses Tavern, Blackstone Square, Franklin Square



Call Erik to schedule a viewing.



ErikPMyNewBostonHome@Gmail.com



617-306-3208

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/171-saint-botolph-st-boston-ma-unit-5/319123

No Pets Allowed



