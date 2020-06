Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This Cozy Fort Hill Area Second Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Suite with Bonus Room and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED is Now Available in Roxbury Three-Family Home Offering Eat-in Kitchen with Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Gas Forced Air Heating System, and Hardwood Floors Throughout. Pets and Smoking Not Allowed. Good Credit and References Required. Limited Parking on Busy Street But Located a Short Distance From Jackson Square Orange Line, and From Local Bus Routes.



Terms: One year lease