Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

This is a lovely, large and renovated one bedroom condo just steps to the T! It has a spacious living room with bow-front windows, large bedroom and modern kitchen and bathroom. It is on high floor and gets a ton of natural light. There is convenient parking on the street the and the T is only a block away. Heat and hot water are included.



Terms: One year lease