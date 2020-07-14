1634 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

Large bright 2 Bedroom NO BROKERAGE FEE and NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!! Also heat and hot water are included! Laundry is available in-building too, so no more walking to the laundromat! Parking is available on the street via permit or for rent from the management company. This building is located right at the Washington Street T stop on the B line. It's just a 30 second walk out your door then you're on the train! The B line will take you directly to Boston College (BC) or Boston University (BU) and also into the rest of Boston. You're about 5-7 minutes walk to the C line and about 12 minutes walk to the D line. The D line will take you directly to Longwood Medical Area, Newton, and Chestnut Hill. The 65 bus is also very close which will take you to MCPHS, Northeastern University, Wentworth, MassArt, SMFA, and every other college and university in that area. It'll also take you to Brighton Center if you want to go there and have frozen custard or Anna's Taqueria. This area is fairly quiet but is just a short walk away from all the nightlife that Allston has to offer. Whole foods is about 1 minute from your door. There are plenty of great shops and restaurants right next to your house such as the Brighton Cafe, Chang's house, Headscape Gallery, New York Fried Chicken, etc... Reply to this ad and check it out today! TRANSIT OPTIONS Nearby Subway Lines and Stops GREEN-B - Washington St. (0.07 miles) GREEN-C - Dean Rd. (0.36 miles) GREEN-D - Beaconsfield (0.51 miles) Nearby Bus Routes and Stops 65 - Washington St & Euston St (0.1 miles) DISCLAIMER: Information given in advertisements reflects info from the property manager. I am not responsible for any inaccuracies. The presence of this advertisement is not a guarantee that the advertised property is still available.



Terms: One year lease