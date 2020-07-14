All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

1634 Commonwealth Ave.

1634 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 710-8508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1634 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large bright 2 Bedroom NO BROKERAGE FEE and NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!! Also heat and hot water are included! Laundry is available in-building too, so no more walking to the laundromat! Parking is available on the street via permit or for rent from the management company. This building is located right at the Washington Street T stop on the B line. It's just a 30 second walk out your door then you're on the train! The B line will take you directly to Boston College (BC) or Boston University (BU) and also into the rest of Boston. You're about 5-7 minutes walk to the C line and about 12 minutes walk to the D line. The D line will take you directly to Longwood Medical Area, Newton, and Chestnut Hill. The 65 bus is also very close which will take you to MCPHS, Northeastern University, Wentworth, MassArt, SMFA, and every other college and university in that area. It'll also take you to Brighton Center if you want to go there and have frozen custard or Anna's Taqueria. This area is fairly quiet but is just a short walk away from all the nightlife that Allston has to offer. Whole foods is about 1 minute from your door. There are plenty of great shops and restaurants right next to your house such as the Brighton Cafe, Chang's house, Headscape Gallery, New York Fried Chicken, etc... Reply to this ad and check it out today! TRANSIT OPTIONS Nearby Subway Lines and Stops GREEN-B - Washington St. (0.07 miles) GREEN-C - Dean Rd. (0.36 miles) GREEN-D - Beaconsfield (0.51 miles) Nearby Bus Routes and Stops 65 - Washington St & Euston St (0.1 miles) DISCLAIMER: Information given in advertisements reflects info from the property manager. I am not responsible for any inaccuracies. The presence of this advertisement is not a guarantee that the advertised property is still available.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1634 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 1634 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Commonwealth Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1634 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1634 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1634 Commonwealth Ave. offers parking.
Does 1634 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1634 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1634 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1634 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1634 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1634 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
