160 Salem Street Unit 7

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Nice Large Two Bedrooms in a Professionally Managed Building across from the Historic Old North Church. Open Concept living dining room, living room, kitchen and ample closet. Hardwood Floors throughout, Electric stove, Dishwasher, Heat and Hot Water included in rent. The building has a common roof desk with spectacular panoramic views of the North End and the Boston Skyline! You will love the fact that award winning restaurants are just steps from the building, walking distance to the Orange, Green line and TD Garden. Heat & Hot water included.