Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:06 PM

160 Salem Street Unit 7

160 Salem Street · (617) 869-0809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 Salem Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Nice Large Two Bedrooms in a Professionally Managed Building across from the Historic Old North Church. Open Concept living dining room, living room, kitchen and ample closet. Hardwood Floors throughout, Electric stove, Dishwasher, Heat and Hot Water included in rent. The building has a common roof desk with spectacular panoramic views of the North End and the Boston Skyline! You will love the fact that award winning restaurants are just steps from the building, walking distance to the Orange, Green line and TD Garden. Heat & Hot water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Salem Street Unit 7 have any available units?
160 Salem Street Unit 7 has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Salem Street Unit 7 have?
Some of 160 Salem Street Unit 7's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Salem Street Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
160 Salem Street Unit 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Salem Street Unit 7 pet-friendly?
No, 160 Salem Street Unit 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 160 Salem Street Unit 7 offer parking?
No, 160 Salem Street Unit 7 does not offer parking.
Does 160 Salem Street Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Salem Street Unit 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Salem Street Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 160 Salem Street Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 160 Salem Street Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 160 Salem Street Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Salem Street Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Salem Street Unit 7 has units with dishwashers.
