Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Nice 1Bed/1Bath apartment available in a professionally managed building on Comm Ave in Boston, MA (Brighton). Heat and hot water is included with rent. One off street parking space included with rent. Hardwood floors throughout unit. Shared coin op laundry in building. Outside pool for community in the summer! Minutes from T-Stop, shops restaurants and downtown Boston!



Terms: One year lease