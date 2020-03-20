Amenities

14 Stoneholm Street Apt #501A, Boston, MA 02115 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 06/18/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. This beautiful 1Br/1Bth condo features hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, built-in A/C, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The building offers some great amenities such as 24 hour concierge, gym and an outdoor roof top pool. It is perfectly located in Back Bay/Fenway area. Very convenient access to the Mass Pike, the T, and all that Boston has to offer, next to Whole Foods, CVS and more. Everything you need is at your doorstep. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3592597 ]