Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:48 PM

14 Stoneholm Street

14 Stoneholm Street · (617) 818-0801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 Stoneholm Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
pool
14 Stoneholm Street Apt #501A, Boston, MA 02115 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 06/18/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. This beautiful 1Br/1Bth condo features hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, built-in A/C, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The building offers some great amenities such as 24 hour concierge, gym and an outdoor roof top pool. It is perfectly located in Back Bay/Fenway area. Very convenient access to the Mass Pike, the T, and all that Boston has to offer, next to Whole Foods, CVS and more. Everything you need is at your doorstep. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3592597 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Stoneholm Street have any available units?
14 Stoneholm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Stoneholm Street have?
Some of 14 Stoneholm Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Stoneholm Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 Stoneholm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Stoneholm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Stoneholm Street is pet friendly.
Does 14 Stoneholm Street offer parking?
No, 14 Stoneholm Street does not offer parking.
Does 14 Stoneholm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Stoneholm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Stoneholm Street have a pool?
Yes, 14 Stoneholm Street has a pool.
Does 14 Stoneholm Street have accessible units?
No, 14 Stoneholm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Stoneholm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Stoneholm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
