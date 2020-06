Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR 2295 for SEPTEMBER 1 - 3 bedrooms surrounding a large kitchen area to save money. No living room! Modern kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen is an eat in kitchen meaning bid enough for a table and there's lots of counters for preparation of food. Full size dishwasher and stove in the unit. Heat and hot water are included in the rental price. Located in the heart of Allston Village. The unit is conveniently located along the T (Green B Line) as well as the #66 & #57 bus lines and quickly accessible to the Mass Pike, Storrow Drive and Memorial Drive. Also around the corner from countless commercial activity; grocery stores, nightlife & entertainment.There is a fee on this unit. For viewing please email Dave at David@eastcoastrealty.com or call 617-708-4547



Terms: One year lease