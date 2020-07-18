129 Warren Ave

Amenities

Bright and beautiful 2 bedroom penthouse with private roof deck. Central air conditioning, in-unit washer dryer, stunning city views from living area, renovated granite and stainless steel kitchen with skylight, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Bath features stained glass window and separate sink area. Master bedroom has large double closet and a classic window. The smaller second bedroom has an exposed brick wall and closet with built-ins. Full stairway to private roof deck with amazing city views. Located in the heart of the South End, but close to Copley Square and the Back Bay T Station. 3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hbWctuLAAqA&mls=1