All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 129 Warren Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
129 Warren Ave
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:39 PM

129 Warren Ave

129 Warren Avenue · (617) 861-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

129 Warren Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Bright and beautiful 2 bedroom penthouse with private roof deck. Central air conditioning, in-unit washer dryer, stunning city views from living area, renovated granite and stainless steel kitchen with skylight, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Bath features stained glass window and separate sink area. Master bedroom has large double closet and a classic window. The smaller second bedroom has an exposed brick wall and closet with built-ins. Full stairway to private roof deck with amazing city views. Located in the heart of the South End, but close to Copley Square and the Back Bay T Station. 3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hbWctuLAAqA&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Warren Ave have any available units?
129 Warren Ave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 Warren Ave have?
Some of 129 Warren Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Warren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
129 Warren Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Warren Ave pet-friendly?
No, 129 Warren Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 129 Warren Ave offer parking?
No, 129 Warren Ave does not offer parking.
Does 129 Warren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Warren Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Warren Ave have a pool?
No, 129 Warren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 129 Warren Ave have accessible units?
No, 129 Warren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Warren Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Warren Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 129 Warren Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity