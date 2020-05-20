All apartments in Boston
129 Brooks St.
Last updated July 5 2020 at 2:49 PM

129 Brooks St.

129 Brooks Street · (617) 477-0601
Location

129 Brooks Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Contact EDGE for more information on this listing, and hundreds of our other listings! See why more people are choosing the highest and most-reviewed real estate firm in Massachusetts. One-month brokerage fee applies. EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Brooks St. have any available units?
129 Brooks St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 Brooks St. have?
Some of 129 Brooks St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Brooks St. currently offering any rent specials?
129 Brooks St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Brooks St. pet-friendly?
No, 129 Brooks St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 129 Brooks St. offer parking?
No, 129 Brooks St. does not offer parking.
Does 129 Brooks St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Brooks St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Brooks St. have a pool?
No, 129 Brooks St. does not have a pool.
Does 129 Brooks St. have accessible units?
No, 129 Brooks St. does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Brooks St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Brooks St. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 129 Brooks St.?
Add a Message
