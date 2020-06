Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER - Hardwood floors throughout - both big bedroom sizes - open floor plan - smaller living room area - local management right around the corner - dishwasher and granite counters Heat and hot water included , laundry on site downstairs - Steps to the B, Line train Warren Street T station on the Green Line train and a bus connection giving access to all that Boston and Brookline has to offer. This apartment building is also right Commonwealth Avenue in Boston- Allston/Brighton with all amenities within walking distance. Harry's Bar right across the street and various convenience stores and Sabatino's Pizza shop at the corner



Terms: One year lease