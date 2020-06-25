All apartments in Boston
126 Foster Terrace
126 Foster Terrace

126 Foster Terrace · (508) 740-2527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

126 Foster Terrace, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
126 Foster Terrace, Boston, MA 02135 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 07/14/2020. Pets: allowed. This condo has at all, with views of Rogers Park. Chef's kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave and granite countertops. Open concept living space with fireplace. Second floor features a renovated bathroom, with a tub and double head shower. 2 bedrooms with tons of closet space. Larger bedroom can fit a king sized bed. Lower level features either a playroom, office or a third bedroom. There is a full bath on this level with walk in shower and FREE in unit washer dryer. TWO parking spaces are included, pet friendly, students welcome. Multiple transportation options including the 55 Express bus to Kenmore, or the Green Line. Close to CVS, and all the restaurants and shops in Brighton Center. [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3625402 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Foster Terrace have any available units?
126 Foster Terrace has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 Foster Terrace have?
Some of 126 Foster Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Foster Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
126 Foster Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Foster Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Foster Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 126 Foster Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 126 Foster Terrace offers parking.
Does 126 Foster Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 Foster Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Foster Terrace have a pool?
No, 126 Foster Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 126 Foster Terrace have accessible units?
No, 126 Foster Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Foster Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Foster Terrace has units with dishwashers.
