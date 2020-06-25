Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

126 Foster Terrace, Boston, MA 02135 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 07/14/2020. Pets: allowed. This condo has at all, with views of Rogers Park. Chef's kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave and granite countertops. Open concept living space with fireplace. Second floor features a renovated bathroom, with a tub and double head shower. 2 bedrooms with tons of closet space. Larger bedroom can fit a king sized bed. Lower level features either a playroom, office or a third bedroom. There is a full bath on this level with walk in shower and FREE in unit washer dryer. TWO parking spaces are included, pet friendly, students welcome. Multiple transportation options including the 55 Express bus to Kenmore, or the Green Line. Close to CVS, and all the restaurants and shops in Brighton Center. [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3625402 ]