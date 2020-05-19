All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

124 Border St 518

124 Border Street · (774) 571-8432
Location

124 Border Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 518 · Avail. now

$3,230

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
doorman
gym
East Boston 2 bed loft apt. ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 264774

~NO FEE~ *Get 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 14 month lease. RENT SHOWN IS NET EFFECTIVE RATE WITH 1 MONTH FREE ON 13 MONTH LEASE. MARKET RATE is $3500*

Beautiful and spacious 2 bed/2 bath loft apartment with modern kitchen, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, huge windows with tons of natural light, 2 full bathrooms, and in-unit laundry.

Live minutes from shops, restaurants, grocery stores, bars, and less than a 10 min walk to Blue Line T at Maverick Square. With a fitness center, clubroom, outdoor space along the water, an art studio and coffee lounge, concierge/doorman serivce, and on-site maintenance, you will have everything you need!

*Pricing and availability are subject to change*
**NO FEE**
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Border St 518 have any available units?
124 Border St 518 has a unit available for $3,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Border St 518 have?
Some of 124 Border St 518's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Border St 518 currently offering any rent specials?
124 Border St 518 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Border St 518 pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Border St 518 is pet friendly.
Does 124 Border St 518 offer parking?
No, 124 Border St 518 does not offer parking.
Does 124 Border St 518 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Border St 518 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Border St 518 have a pool?
No, 124 Border St 518 does not have a pool.
Does 124 Border St 518 have accessible units?
No, 124 Border St 518 does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Border St 518 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Border St 518 has units with dishwashers.
