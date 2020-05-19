124 Border St 518

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar concierge doorman gym

East Boston 2 bed loft apt. ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 264774



~NO FEE~ *Get 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 14 month lease. RENT SHOWN IS NET EFFECTIVE RATE WITH 1 MONTH FREE ON 13 MONTH LEASE. MARKET RATE is $3500*



Beautiful and spacious 2 bed/2 bath loft apartment with modern kitchen, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, huge windows with tons of natural light, 2 full bathrooms, and in-unit laundry.



Live minutes from shops, restaurants, grocery stores, bars, and less than a 10 min walk to Blue Line T at Maverick Square. With a fitness center, clubroom, outdoor space along the water, an art studio and coffee lounge, concierge/doorman serivce, and on-site maintenance, you will have everything you need!



