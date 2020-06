Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Free April March no broker fee offers welcome / 3D Virtual tour upon request*Renovated in 2014. Beautiful 3 bedroom unit on the third floor in a multi-family house in Jamaica Plain. Unit features a living room travertine bathroom kitchen with granite counter-tops and all stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors. Coin-op laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit. Less than 5 minutes walk to Green St. Station on orange line. Easy access to the stores restaurants and grocery stores