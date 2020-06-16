12 Greenwich Park

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Boasts with original detail,updated contemporary kitchen and island fully appliance. recently renovated with marble back splash 1.5 baths master en suite bath with a sun filled spacious bedroom , unit offers spacious living for dining room table near ornate fireplace mantel(decorative only)and boasts with space for entertaining bow window living room. Hi- ceilings and bay windows make this home charming, gleaming HWF's in living space. There is additional private storage to the unit . Laundry closet with Washer/ Dryer in unit .Looking out at tree lined street, steps to Back Bay shopping and offices, transportation steps away. Street parking sticker required, Dartmouth rental garage a block away. Spacious entertaining private rear deck too . Best of what South End offers and steps to back bay thru Park end of street. Parking avail at Dartmouth Garage. Train Station Amtrak at Dartmouth.