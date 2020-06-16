All apartments in Boston
12 Greenwich Park

12 Greenwich Park · (617) 699-6268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Greenwich Park, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Boasts with original detail,updated contemporary kitchen and island fully appliance. recently renovated with marble back splash 1.5 baths master en suite bath with a sun filled spacious bedroom , unit offers spacious living for dining room table near ornate fireplace mantel(decorative only)and boasts with space for entertaining bow window living room. Hi- ceilings and bay windows make this home charming, gleaming HWF's in living space. There is additional private storage to the unit . Laundry closet with Washer/ Dryer in unit .Looking out at tree lined street, steps to Back Bay shopping and offices, transportation steps away. Street parking sticker required, Dartmouth rental garage a block away. Spacious entertaining private rear deck too . Best of what South End offers and steps to back bay thru Park end of street. Parking avail at Dartmouth Garage. Train Station Amtrak at Dartmouth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Greenwich Park have any available units?
12 Greenwich Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Greenwich Park have?
Some of 12 Greenwich Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Greenwich Park currently offering any rent specials?
12 Greenwich Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Greenwich Park pet-friendly?
No, 12 Greenwich Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 12 Greenwich Park offer parking?
Yes, 12 Greenwich Park does offer parking.
Does 12 Greenwich Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Greenwich Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Greenwich Park have a pool?
No, 12 Greenwich Park does not have a pool.
Does 12 Greenwich Park have accessible units?
No, 12 Greenwich Park does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Greenwich Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Greenwich Park does not have units with dishwashers.
