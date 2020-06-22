All apartments in Boston
1166 Washington
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:03 PM

1166 Washington

1166 Washington Street · (617) 784-3954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1166 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE/ViDEO Avail. Sun-Drenched 2 bed 2 bath condo located at the coveted Gateway Terrace. In the heart of SOWA. This corner unit home features an open living and dining space perfect for entertaining. High Ceilings, Ever want to live someplace where you have windows on the world you live in? Tons of windows. Polished concrete flooring. Modern kitchen with Fisher and Paykel and Bosh appliance, granite countertops, large central island with recessed lighting. Oversized master suite bath. The second bedroom or home office offers great natural light with a full bath. Laundry in unit, Professionally managed elevator building, Common Courtyard, One Garage parking spot included in rent. The owner will also rent for $4100 without parking. Bike Storage, along with private secure storage. A great solution for working professional who wants it all best dining, shopping, entertainment, easy access to highway, and mass transit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 Washington have any available units?
1166 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1166 Washington have?
Some of 1166 Washington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
1166 Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 Washington pet-friendly?
No, 1166 Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1166 Washington offer parking?
Yes, 1166 Washington does offer parking.
Does 1166 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1166 Washington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 Washington have a pool?
No, 1166 Washington does not have a pool.
Does 1166 Washington have accessible units?
No, 1166 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
