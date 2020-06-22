1166 Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage elevator bike storage

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking bike storage garage

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE/ViDEO Avail. Sun-Drenched 2 bed 2 bath condo located at the coveted Gateway Terrace. In the heart of SOWA. This corner unit home features an open living and dining space perfect for entertaining. High Ceilings, Ever want to live someplace where you have windows on the world you live in? Tons of windows. Polished concrete flooring. Modern kitchen with Fisher and Paykel and Bosh appliance, granite countertops, large central island with recessed lighting. Oversized master suite bath. The second bedroom or home office offers great natural light with a full bath. Laundry in unit, Professionally managed elevator building, Common Courtyard, One Garage parking spot included in rent. The owner will also rent for $4100 without parking. Bike Storage, along with private secure storage. A great solution for working professional who wants it all best dining, shopping, entertainment, easy access to highway, and mass transit.