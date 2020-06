Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

ENORMOUS seven/eight bed / four bath bath house for rent on Lake Street in Brighton. This house features stunning hardwood flooring throughout, a decorative fireplace in the living room, large bedrooms, and two parking spaces (one garage!) included in the monthly rent. House sits right next to Boston College and Chandler Pond. Very close to Cleveland Circle and the Reservoir.