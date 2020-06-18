115 Franklin St.

Rent For Now This House has EVERYTHING no expense was spared. Huge 3 Floor Duplex ALL BRAND NEW!!!!!!! Gorgeous HARDWOOD FLOORS Up to Date Beautiful Kitchen Has All The Amenities Central Heat and Central Air Has Parking Available Call Mike 617 388 9809
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
