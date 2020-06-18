115 Franklin St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Rent For Now This House has EVERYTHING no expense was spared. Huge 3 Floor Duplex ALL BRAND NEW!!!!!!! Gorgeous HARDWOOD FLOORS Up to Date Beautiful Kitchen Has All The Amenities Central Heat and Central Air Has Parking Available Call Mike 617 388 9809



Terms: One year lease