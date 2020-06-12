11 Scottfield Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

Located on Scottfield Rd. In Allston, near Cambridge St. and Brighton Ave., just minutes away to the Green Line & the 66/57 Bus Line. Inside of this amazing 1 bed and 1 bath gem are hardwood floors, high ceiling, living room, and sun-drenched rooms. Fully applianced kitchen including dishwasher with solid wooden cabinetry. Heat and hot water included. Conveniently located near tons of shops and restaurants. Laundry facility available in the building. ***CONTACT ME NOW FOR MORE INFO***



Terms: One year lease