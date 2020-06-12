All apartments in Boston
11 Scottfield Rd.
11 Scottfield Rd.

11 Scottfield Road · (774) 223-9613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Scottfield Road, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Located on Scottfield Rd. In Allston, near Cambridge St. and Brighton Ave., just minutes away to the Green Line & the 66/57 Bus Line. Inside of this amazing 1 bed and 1 bath gem are hardwood floors, high ceiling, living room, and sun-drenched rooms. Fully applianced kitchen including dishwasher with solid wooden cabinetry. Heat and hot water included. Conveniently located near tons of shops and restaurants. Laundry facility available in the building. ***CONTACT ME NOW FOR MORE INFO***

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Scottfield Rd. have any available units?
11 Scottfield Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Scottfield Rd. have?
Some of 11 Scottfield Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Scottfield Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
11 Scottfield Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Scottfield Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 11 Scottfield Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 11 Scottfield Rd. offer parking?
No, 11 Scottfield Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 11 Scottfield Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Scottfield Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Scottfield Rd. have a pool?
No, 11 Scottfield Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 11 Scottfield Rd. have accessible units?
No, 11 Scottfield Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Scottfield Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Scottfield Rd. has units with dishwashers.
