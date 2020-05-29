All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 11 Moseley St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
11 Moseley St.
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

11 Moseley St.

11 Moseley Street · (617) 953-4748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Columbia Point
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11 Moseley Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3 bedroom split only 3 minutes walk to JFK/UMASS T station! Top floor of an owner occupied 3 family home. 3 good size bedrooms with very large closets, one has a walk in closet. Nice kitchen with built in microwave, dishwasher and plenty of cabinets. Gorgeous bathroom with fancy rain shower, granite tiles. Porch. Free in unit laundry! Convenient location: Walking distance to UMASS Boston, 3 min walk to JFK T, near Polish Triangle's restaurants and shops. Walk to supermarket. Easy commute to downtown Boston, 2 minutes to the highway (I-93). This is a must see! Parking spot available for extra $150/month.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Moseley St. have any available units?
11 Moseley St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Moseley St. have?
Some of 11 Moseley St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Moseley St. currently offering any rent specials?
11 Moseley St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Moseley St. pet-friendly?
No, 11 Moseley St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 11 Moseley St. offer parking?
Yes, 11 Moseley St. does offer parking.
Does 11 Moseley St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Moseley St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Moseley St. have a pool?
No, 11 Moseley St. does not have a pool.
Does 11 Moseley St. have accessible units?
No, 11 Moseley St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Moseley St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Moseley St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11 Moseley St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity