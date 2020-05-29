11 Moseley St.

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom split only 3 minutes walk to JFK/UMASS T station! Top floor of an owner occupied 3 family home. 3 good size bedrooms with very large closets, one has a walk in closet. Nice kitchen with built in microwave, dishwasher and plenty of cabinets. Gorgeous bathroom with fancy rain shower, granite tiles. Porch. Free in unit laundry! Convenient location: Walking distance to UMASS Boston, 3 min walk to JFK T, near Polish Triangle's restaurants and shops. Walk to supermarket. Easy commute to downtown Boston, 2 minutes to the highway (I-93). This is a must see! Parking spot available for extra $150/month.



Terms: One year lease