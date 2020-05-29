All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

11 Belvidere Street

11 Belvidere Street · (508) 292-3270
Location

11 Belvidere Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
5 Available 09/01/20 Don't miss out on this renovated apartment right in Fenway. Right near the ball park with plenty of places to grab something to eat or drink. Hardwood wood floors, dishwasher, laundry in building, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick. Don't miss your chance to live in this great location!

Bus: 43, Tremont St @ W Springfield St (0.55 mi)
Bus: 1, Massachusetts Ave @ Clearway St (0.06 mi)
Bus: 39, Huntington Ave @ Belvidere St (0.22 mi)
Tram: E, Prudential (0.23 mi)
Subway: Orange Line, Massachusetts Avenue (0.35 mi)
Bus: 55, Boylston St @ Saint Cecilia St (0.10 mi)
Bus: 9, Ring Rd @ Huntington Ave (0.33 mi)
Tram: D, Hynes Convention Center (0.15 mi)
Bus: Green Line D Shuttle, Kenmore (0.51 mi)
Bus: 8, Kenmore (0.53 mi)
Bus: 10, Boylston St @ Dartmouth St (0.52 mi)

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Belvidere Street have any available units?
11 Belvidere Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Belvidere Street have?
Some of 11 Belvidere Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Belvidere Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 Belvidere Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Belvidere Street pet-friendly?
No, 11 Belvidere Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 11 Belvidere Street offer parking?
No, 11 Belvidere Street does not offer parking.
Does 11 Belvidere Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Belvidere Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Belvidere Street have a pool?
No, 11 Belvidere Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 Belvidere Street have accessible units?
No, 11 Belvidere Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Belvidere Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Belvidere Street has units with dishwashers.
