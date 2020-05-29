11 Belvidere Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

5 Available 09/01/20 Don't miss out on this renovated apartment right in Fenway. Right near the ball park with plenty of places to grab something to eat or drink. Hardwood wood floors, dishwasher, laundry in building, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick. Don't miss your chance to live in this great location!



Bus: 43, Tremont St @ W Springfield St (0.55 mi)

Bus: 1, Massachusetts Ave @ Clearway St (0.06 mi)

Bus: 39, Huntington Ave @ Belvidere St (0.22 mi)

Tram: E, Prudential (0.23 mi)

Subway: Orange Line, Massachusetts Avenue (0.35 mi)

Bus: 55, Boylston St @ Saint Cecilia St (0.10 mi)

Bus: 9, Ring Rd @ Huntington Ave (0.33 mi)

Tram: D, Hynes Convention Center (0.15 mi)

Bus: Green Line D Shuttle, Kenmore (0.51 mi)

Bus: 8, Kenmore (0.53 mi)

Bus: 10, Boylston St @ Dartmouth St (0.52 mi)



No Pets Allowed



