107 Brainerd Rd

Move in September 1st - no fee, no security deposit Just first and last move in! No application fee either :) Lovely studio with tons of closet space, large studio has a large living area, big closets, eat in kitchen, all hardwood floors, high ceilings, heat hot water are both included with the rent, laundry in the basement, amazing location near the T, shops and clubs. Parking is free on-street or $200/month for a private parking spot in the area, neat and clean kitchen and bathroom. Recently finished hardwood floors, tons of sunlight, Studio will easily fit a king size bed, dresser, couch and TV, kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space, heat hot water are included, cat okay (no extra charges for a cat), laundry in the basement. No fee and no security deposit :) Just 1st and last to move in. Located near the Allston Street and Commonwealth Avenue intersection. Across from the Allston Street T stop on the B line. 4 blocks away next to the Wholefoods supermarket in the corner of Washington Street and Commonwealth Avenue Walk 15 minutes to Washington Square Brookline. Quick T ride to Allston, BU, BC, Kenmore, Harvard Avenue, Packard's corner, Hynes convention, Cambridge (66 bus line that is just a 5 to 7 minute walk from the apt) Newbury street, Back Bay, Chinatown, Theater district, Midtown, Arlington, Financial District, Copley, Downtown and Government center. Hop on the 66 bus line which goes to central square cambridge and to Longwood medical, the 66 bus line stops 5 to 8 minute walk from the apartment and is a great option for people trying to get to the Red line in Cambridge or to Longwood medical. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text or whatsapp (+17814759777) Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.