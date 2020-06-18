All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
107 Brainerd Rd
107 Brainerd Rd

107 Brainerd Road · (781) 243-5747
Location

107 Brainerd Road, Boston, MA 02134
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Move in September 1st - no fee, no security deposit Just first and last move in! No application fee either :) Lovely studio with tons of closet space, large studio has a large living area, big closets, eat in kitchen, all hardwood floors, high ceilings, heat hot water are both included with the rent, laundry in the basement, amazing location near the T, shops and clubs. Parking is free on-street or $200/month for a private parking spot in the area, neat and clean kitchen and bathroom. Recently finished hardwood floors, tons of sunlight, Studio will easily fit a king size bed, dresser, couch and TV, kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space, heat hot water are included, cat okay (no extra charges for a cat), laundry in the basement. No fee and no security deposit :) Just 1st and last to move in. Located near the Allston Street and Commonwealth Avenue intersection. Across from the Allston Street T stop on the B line. 4 blocks away next to the Wholefoods supermarket in the corner of Washington Street and Commonwealth Avenue Walk 15 minutes to Washington Square Brookline. Quick T ride to Allston, BU, BC, Kenmore, Harvard Avenue, Packard's corner, Hynes convention, Cambridge (66 bus line that is just a 5 to 7 minute walk from the apt) Newbury street, Back Bay, Chinatown, Theater district, Midtown, Arlington, Financial District, Copley, Downtown and Government center. Hop on the 66 bus line which goes to central square cambridge and to Longwood medical, the 66 bus line stops 5 to 8 minute walk from the apartment and is a great option for people trying to get to the Red line in Cambridge or to Longwood medical. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text or whatsapp (+17814759777) Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Brainerd Rd have any available units?
107 Brainerd Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Brainerd Rd have?
Some of 107 Brainerd Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Brainerd Rd currently offering any rent specials?
107 Brainerd Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Brainerd Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Brainerd Rd is pet friendly.
Does 107 Brainerd Rd offer parking?
Yes, 107 Brainerd Rd does offer parking.
Does 107 Brainerd Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Brainerd Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Brainerd Rd have a pool?
No, 107 Brainerd Rd does not have a pool.
Does 107 Brainerd Rd have accessible units?
No, 107 Brainerd Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Brainerd Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Brainerd Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
