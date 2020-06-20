All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 100 Belvidere St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
100 Belvidere St.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

100 Belvidere St.

100 Belvidere Street · (617) 233-4485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

100 Belvidere Street, Boston, MA 02199
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
A rarely available one bedroom home at the Luxurious BELVEDERE Residences. You choose, either furnished or unfurnished. Direct access to the Prudential Mall from inside The Belvedere .Includes All Utilities, Weekly Cleaning, and Storage. Stylish European furniture was custom made for the space. Top of the line appliances, granite countertops, cherry cabinets, and gas cooking add a comfortable feel to the kitchen. High end upgrades includes a large steam shower and marble bath. Custom closets throughout and an in-unit laundry add ease to life in this beautiful home. Huge, open second floor lounge and library offers morning breakfast and all day fruit, pastries, tea and coffee. Enjoy a stunning common roof deck with water and electricity. 24 hour concierge and on site management.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Belvidere St. have any available units?
100 Belvidere St. has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Belvidere St. have?
Some of 100 Belvidere St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Belvidere St. currently offering any rent specials?
100 Belvidere St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Belvidere St. pet-friendly?
No, 100 Belvidere St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 100 Belvidere St. offer parking?
No, 100 Belvidere St. does not offer parking.
Does 100 Belvidere St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Belvidere St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Belvidere St. have a pool?
No, 100 Belvidere St. does not have a pool.
Does 100 Belvidere St. have accessible units?
No, 100 Belvidere St. does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Belvidere St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Belvidere St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 100 Belvidere St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity