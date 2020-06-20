100 Belvidere St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator

A rarely available one bedroom home at the Luxurious BELVEDERE Residences. You choose, either furnished or unfurnished. Direct access to the Prudential Mall from inside The Belvedere .Includes All Utilities, Weekly Cleaning, and Storage. Stylish European furniture was custom made for the space. Top of the line appliances, granite countertops, cherry cabinets, and gas cooking add a comfortable feel to the kitchen. High end upgrades includes a large steam shower and marble bath. Custom closets throughout and an in-unit laundry add ease to life in this beautiful home. Huge, open second floor lounge and library offers morning breakfast and all day fruit, pastries, tea and coffee. Enjoy a stunning common roof deck with water and electricity. 24 hour concierge and on site management.



Terms: One year lease