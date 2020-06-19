10 Cornwall

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gut renovated in 2017. GORGEOUS 3bed/1bath unit on the second floor in a 3 family building. This unit is located in Jamaica Plain with a walking distance between both Green St and Stony Brook Orange line train stations. This unit features a living room modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances beautiful hardwood floors in-unit laundry central a/c and a shared back porch. Parking is on-street with a residential permit. Easy access to restaurants gas station pharmacy orange line train station and bus lines.