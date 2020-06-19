All apartments in Boston
/
Boston, MA
/
10 Cornwall
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

10 Cornwall

10 Cornwall Street · No Longer Available
Location

10 Cornwall Street, Boston, MA 02130
Egleston Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gut renovated in 2017. GORGEOUS 3bed/1bath unit on the second floor in a 3 family building. This unit is located in Jamaica Plain with a walking distance between both Green St and Stony Brook Orange line train stations. This unit features a living room modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances beautiful hardwood floors in-unit laundry central a/c and a shared back porch. Parking is on-street with a residential permit. Easy access to restaurants gas station pharmacy orange line train station and bus lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Cornwall have any available units?
10 Cornwall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Cornwall have?
Some of 10 Cornwall's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Cornwall currently offering any rent specials?
10 Cornwall isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Cornwall pet-friendly?
No, 10 Cornwall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 10 Cornwall offer parking?
Yes, 10 Cornwall does offer parking.
Does 10 Cornwall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Cornwall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Cornwall have a pool?
No, 10 Cornwall does not have a pool.
Does 10 Cornwall have accessible units?
No, 10 Cornwall does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Cornwall have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Cornwall does not have units with dishwashers.
