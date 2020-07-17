All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

10-12 winchester

10 Winchester St · (617) 542-0012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Winchester St, Boston, MA 02116
Bay Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and complete renovation in last year- this Penthouse one bedroom in sought after Bay Village is ready for you in mid July. Steps to Newbury Street and The Public Garden this home feels like living in nature surrounded by trees. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, kitchen includes granite counters w/ modern stainless appliances and coveted gas cooking. Renovated & crisp tile bathroom complete with glass shower doors, throw your shower curtain away! Spacious bedroom with excellent closets & storage space. Bay Village has a wonderful sense of community, hidden parks, and even gas lamp lit streets! Picturesque Boston at it's best. Nearby garage parking available for $285 per month w/ 24 hour access. Walk to hospitals, schools, and all boston has to offer! Heat and hot water included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10-12 winchester have any available units?
10-12 winchester has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10-12 winchester have?
Some of 10-12 winchester's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10-12 winchester currently offering any rent specials?
10-12 winchester is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10-12 winchester pet-friendly?
No, 10-12 winchester is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 10-12 winchester offer parking?
Yes, 10-12 winchester offers parking.
Does 10-12 winchester have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10-12 winchester offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10-12 winchester have a pool?
No, 10-12 winchester does not have a pool.
Does 10-12 winchester have accessible units?
No, 10-12 winchester does not have accessible units.
Does 10-12 winchester have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10-12 winchester has units with dishwashers.
