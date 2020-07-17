10-12 winchester

Amenities

Beautiful and complete renovation in last year- this Penthouse one bedroom in sought after Bay Village is ready for you in mid July. Steps to Newbury Street and The Public Garden this home feels like living in nature surrounded by trees. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, kitchen includes granite counters w/ modern stainless appliances and coveted gas cooking. Renovated & crisp tile bathroom complete with glass shower doors, throw your shower curtain away! Spacious bedroom with excellent closets & storage space. Bay Village has a wonderful sense of community, hidden parks, and even gas lamp lit streets! Picturesque Boston at it's best. Nearby garage parking available for $285 per month w/ 24 hour access. Walk to hospitals, schools, and all boston has to offer! Heat and hot water included!