NO BROKER FEE - AVAILABLE NOW FOR $2025 - Wonderful 2 bedroom apartment features an awesome tiled kitchen and hardwood floors. The unit is spacious, and both cat and student friendly. This apartment is a quick stroll to the Cleveland Circle area in Brookline giving access to all three train lines and bus lines within a 15 to 20 minute walk. The Chiswick Road T stop is right out the front door. The Beacon Hill Athletic club is nearby as well as various shops and stores steps from the building. To view this apartment or for any questions, please send inquires about this apartment to David Bussison Real Estate Agent at East Coast Realty.



Terms: One year lease