Arlington, MA
18 Russell Place
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:50 AM

18 Russell Place

18 Russell Place · (603) 490-0542
Location

18 Russell Place, Arlington, MA 02474
Arlington Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
18 Russell Place Apt #1, Arlington, MA 02474 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Maggie Lowe, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Warren Residential, (603) 490-0542. Available from: 06/01/2020. No pets allowed. Deluxe, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath apartment in Arlington. Enjoy two floors of space tucked away just a few blocks from Mass Ave and the heart of Arlington, with the Minute Man bike path right outside. Trendy finishes include hardwood floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, a wrap-around porch, and a downstairs master suite. Laundry in-unit. Includes 2 off-street parking spots. Tenants pay individually metered utilities. Owner allergic to cats- sorry! 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mA4v6Q9nwVs [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3543090 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Russell Place have any available units?
18 Russell Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Russell Place have?
Some of 18 Russell Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Russell Place currently offering any rent specials?
18 Russell Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Russell Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Russell Place is pet friendly.
Does 18 Russell Place offer parking?
Yes, 18 Russell Place does offer parking.
Does 18 Russell Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Russell Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Russell Place have a pool?
No, 18 Russell Place does not have a pool.
Does 18 Russell Place have accessible units?
No, 18 Russell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Russell Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Russell Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Russell Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Russell Place does not have units with air conditioning.
