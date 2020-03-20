Amenities

18 Russell Place Apt #1, Arlington, MA 02474 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Maggie Lowe, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Warren Residential, (603) 490-0542. Available from: 06/01/2020. No pets allowed. Deluxe, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath apartment in Arlington. Enjoy two floors of space tucked away just a few blocks from Mass Ave and the heart of Arlington, with the Minute Man bike path right outside. Trendy finishes include hardwood floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, a wrap-around porch, and a downstairs master suite. Laundry in-unit. Includes 2 off-street parking spots. Tenants pay individually metered utilities. Owner allergic to cats- sorry! 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mA4v6Q9nwVs [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3543090 ]