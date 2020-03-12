All apartments in Louisville
3630 Kahlert Ave
3630 Kahlert Ave

3630 Kahlert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3630 Kahlert Avenue, Louisville, KY 40215
Jacobs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Four bedroom one bath -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4092521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

