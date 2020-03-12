Rent Calculator
3630 Kahlert Ave
3630 Kahlert Ave
3630 Kahlert Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3630 Kahlert Avenue, Louisville, KY 40215
Jacobs
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Four bedroom one bath -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4092521)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3630 Kahlert Ave have any available units?
3630 Kahlert Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Louisville, KY
.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Louisville Rent Report
.
Is 3630 Kahlert Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3630 Kahlert Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 Kahlert Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3630 Kahlert Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Louisville
.
Does 3630 Kahlert Ave offer parking?
No, 3630 Kahlert Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3630 Kahlert Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 Kahlert Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 Kahlert Ave have a pool?
No, 3630 Kahlert Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3630 Kahlert Ave have accessible units?
No, 3630 Kahlert Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 Kahlert Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3630 Kahlert Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3630 Kahlert Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3630 Kahlert Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
