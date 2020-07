Amenities

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Located in Louisville, Kentucky’s popular Lyndon neighborhood, The Grove is convenient to shops, restaurants, and Downtown Louisville. The Grove is a beautiful apartment community, situated on 21 landscaped acres and features a resort-style swimming pool, a picnic gazebo with grill, lighted tennis courts, a basketball court, and a 24-hour fitness center. After enjoying the community amenities and nearby entertainment venues, return home to a gorgeous apartment that features custom paint colors, crown molding, private spacious balconies with scenic views, and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets. It’s time to enjoy a beautiful apartment community in an exciting location. It’s time to start living at the Grove at Lyndon!