Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
3149 Sweet clover Lane
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3149 Sweet clover Lane
3149 Sweet Clover Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3149 Sweet Clover Lane, Lexington, KY 40509
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, electric, 2 car garage. Property still occupied and will be available at beginning of June. 24 hrs to schedule a showing,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3149 Sweet clover Lane have any available units?
3149 Sweet clover Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
Lexington, KY
.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
Lexington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3149 Sweet clover Lane have?
Some of 3149 Sweet clover Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 3149 Sweet clover Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3149 Sweet clover Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3149 Sweet clover Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3149 Sweet clover Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
pet friendly listings in Lexington
.
Does 3149 Sweet clover Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3149 Sweet clover Lane does offer parking.
Does 3149 Sweet clover Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3149 Sweet clover Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3149 Sweet clover Lane have a pool?
No, 3149 Sweet clover Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3149 Sweet clover Lane have accessible units?
No, 3149 Sweet clover Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3149 Sweet clover Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3149 Sweet clover Lane has units with dishwashers.
