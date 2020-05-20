All apartments in Lexington
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

3149 Sweet clover Lane

3149 Sweet Clover Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3149 Sweet Clover Lane, Lexington, KY 40509

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, electric, 2 car garage. Property still occupied and will be available at beginning of June. 24 hrs to schedule a showing,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

