Charm and Convenience. This picture perfect townhouse, located on a tree-lined street, is conveniently positioned near UK and downtown. This 2BR, 1.5BA charmer has new paint and carpet. The living room boasts a masonry fireplace and picturesque view of the patio area. A galley kitchen, formal dining room, half bath and utility closet complete with washer and dryer comprise the downstairs. Covered parking comes with the package.