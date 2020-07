Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub cable included ceiling fan oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments internet access new construction online portal package receiving

Make your new home at the charming Caballo Crossing. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Lexington, these newly renovated apartments boast fresh updates to delightfully cozy living spaces offering all utilities included. With community amenities such as a pool, dog park, and playground, Caballo Crossing has something to fit any lifestyle. Call and schedule your tour today!