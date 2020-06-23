All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 8802 West 95th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
8802 West 95th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8802 West 95th Terrace

8802 West 95th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8802 West 95th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66212
Morning View

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,379 sf home is located in Overland Park, KS. This home features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8802 West 95th Terrace have any available units?
8802 West 95th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8802 West 95th Terrace have?
Some of 8802 West 95th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8802 West 95th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8802 West 95th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8802 West 95th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8802 West 95th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8802 West 95th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8802 West 95th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 8802 West 95th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8802 West 95th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8802 West 95th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8802 West 95th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8802 West 95th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8802 West 95th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8802 West 95th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8802 West 95th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Place
9251 W 121st Pl
Overland Park, KS 66213
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd
Overland Park, KS 66213
Highland Park
10334 Goddard Street
Overland Park, KS 66214
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter
Overland Park, KS 66212
Princeton Court
9550 West 87th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Bel-Aire
6601 West 76th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66207

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City