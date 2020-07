Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court business center carport cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access online portal tennis court volleyball court

Welcome to Louisburg Square Apartments & Townhomes. Our community is conveniently located in a quiet area in Overland Park, Kansas, with easy access to major highways and shopping centers. Residents enjoy our controlled building entry, beautifully landscaped grounds, multi-level clubhouse with 24-hour fitness center, business center, swimming pool, basketball court and tennis courts! With fifteen floor plans to choose from we are confident you will find the perfect home in your budget. Our classic styling feels so much like home, you will never want to leave!